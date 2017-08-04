Getty Image

The soccer world has been on the edge of its collective seat recently, as Barcelona star Neymar has been linked to a record-setting move to French side Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar is arguably the best player in the world not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, so him heading anywhere is a massive deal.

On Thursday, the move became a reality, as Neymar officially joined the Parisian giants. Between his buyout clause (an unfathomable 222 million Euros) and his various wages, including 30 million Euros a year before taxes and a hefty signing bonus, Neymar is the most expensive footballer ever.

In fact, before the move become official, SportsCenter tweeted out an insane graphic that shows Neymar’s price tag compared to 10 of the best basketball players on earth. The catch: Those 10 basketball players — including LeBron James, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook — are all combined, and they don’t come close to the projected amount of money spent on Neymar.