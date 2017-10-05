Getty Image

Nic Batum’s season with the Charlotte Hornets appears to be shortened significantly after suffering an elbow injury in preseason. The 28-year-old Frenchman left Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons, and it doesn’t look like he’s returning to the court anytime soon.

Batum was listed with a sprained left elbow by the team after the game. On Thursday afternoon the Hornets announced that Batum would get an MRI on his left elbow.

The @hornets Nic Batum is undergoing an MRI today for his sprained left elbow. #BuzzCity — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 5, 2017

Initial fears were that Batum tore his UCL, which could effectively end his 2017-18 campaign. But The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Thursday evening that Batum is expected to miss months, not the entire season.