Nic Batum’s season with the Charlotte Hornets appears to be shortened significantly after suffering an elbow injury in preseason. The 28-year-old Frenchman left Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons, and it doesn’t look like he’s returning to the court anytime soon.
Batum was listed with a sprained left elbow by the team after the game. On Thursday afternoon the Hornets announced that Batum would get an MRI on his left elbow.
Initial fears were that Batum tore his UCL, which could effectively end his 2017-18 campaign. But The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported Thursday evening that Batum is expected to miss months, not the entire season.
Join The Discussion: Log In With