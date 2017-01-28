Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Nic Batum Delivered A Killer Pass For This Mind-Blowing Assist Against The Knicks

01.27.17 1 hour ago

Passing is, in many ways, an underrated art form. Much of the NBA world is justifiably focused on the players that complete the second half of an assist and, even more so, ready to laud the players who can create their own shot from nothing. However, Nic Batum is a special player for a number of reasons, including the fact that he has brilliant court vision. In the fourth quarter on Friday evening against the New York Knicks, it was on full display.

With his team holding a small lead, the Charlotte Hornets swing-man delivered a picture-perfect pass to a streaking Marco Belinelli for a lay-up, only that description undersells what actually transpired. Batum, in one motion, evaded a defender with his dribble, picked it up, and slung the ball in Belinelli’s direction while whizzing the sphere past the outstretched hands of New York’s defense. From there, Belinelli caught the ball in full stride and elevated right as the ball arrived, finishing a lay-up that blew the minds of everyone watching.

This is the kind of play that can go unnoticed to the naked eye, but thanks to replay, it is fairly clear that Batum’s execution on this particular play was outrageously flawless. Take note, kids. Passing is fun.

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSMarco BelinelliNEW YORK KNICKSNic Batum

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP