Passing is, in many ways, an underrated art form. Much of the NBA world is justifiably focused on the players that complete the second half of an assist and, even more so, ready to laud the players who can create their own shot from nothing. However, Nic Batum is a special player for a number of reasons, including the fact that he has brilliant court vision. In the fourth quarter on Friday evening against the New York Knicks, it was on full display.

With his team holding a small lead, the Charlotte Hornets swing-man delivered a picture-perfect pass to a streaking Marco Belinelli for a lay-up, only that description undersells what actually transpired. Batum, in one motion, evaded a defender with his dribble, picked it up, and slung the ball in Belinelli’s direction while whizzing the sphere past the outstretched hands of New York’s defense. From there, Belinelli caught the ball in full stride and elevated right as the ball arrived, finishing a lay-up that blew the minds of everyone watching.

This is the kind of play that can go unnoticed to the naked eye, but thanks to replay, it is fairly clear that Batum’s execution on this particular play was outrageously flawless. Take note, kids. Passing is fun.