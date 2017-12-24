Nick Young Is Working On A Draymond Green Diss Track To Drop On New Year’s

#Nick Young #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
12.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The regular season doesn’t matter to the Golden State Warriors. The reigning NBA champs have the ability to throw it in cruise control and still rip off 11-game winning streaks (like the one that just ended on Saturday night in Denver) without their two-time MVP in the lineup.

The Warriors don’t need Steph Curry to play a full season make the playoffs as one of the top seeds, just like they didn’t need Kevin Durant to do so last year. The rest of the guys can get rest here as they nurse small injuries to ensure that, come playoff time when things really matter, they are at full strength to defend their title.

So, with the regular season not exactly occupying all of the Warriors’ attention, their players have a little more opportunity to think about off-court pursuits. Take Nick Young and JaVale McGee, for example. The two Warriors’ role players are spending some of their free time in the studio working on music, with Young posting to Instagram that they have an “album on the way.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNICK YOUNG

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP