We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

Nick Young Doesn’t Think Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Or Klay Thompson Is The Warriors’ Best Shooter

07.15.17 1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors feature a ton of guys who can light it up from behind the arc. Steph Curry may be the best shooter ever, Kevin Durant is lethal from downtown despite being seven feet tall, and when Klay Thompson gets hot, he’s able to do things like score 60 points in 29 minutes.

This offseason, the Warriors added another dude who stretch a defense in Nick Young. A career 37.6 percent shooter from downtown, Young set career highs in three-point shooting percentage (40.4 percent), made threes (170), and three-point attempts (421) as a member of the Lakers last year.

Basically, Golden State will hit a ton of threes this year, just like they always do. But who is the best shooter on the team? According to Young, it’s not Curry, Durant, Thompson, or himself. Instead, it’s a guy who hasn’t played in more than a decade.

