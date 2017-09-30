Nick Young Is Taking JaVale McGee’s New Vegan Diet For A Test Drive

Getty Image

One of the more underrated moves of the summer was the Golden State Warriors’ acquisition of free agent Nick Young, which reunited him with former Wizards teammate JaVale McGee, bringing us all sorts new comedic opportunities.

They were already off to the races on Friday when Young posted the video below of them enjoying a meal together. When you’re a professional athlete, you have to pay careful attention to what you put into your body. This is particularly true when you’re part of a championship team, and McGee is apparently taking this new responsibility seriously by switching over to a strictly vegan diet.

In a show of solidarity, Young gamely decided to give it the old college try by joining his old pal for some vegan chicken and waffles.