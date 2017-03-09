Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Nick Young Was Robbed Of Over $500,000 In The Least Intricate Heist Possible

03.09.17 6 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

If there’s anything I’ve learned in the past year, it’s that the best heists are the least-complicated heists. The alleged gold bucket thief was eventually apprehended, but he got away with seven figures worth of gold by simply grabbing a bucket and walking away with it. You just need some initiative and guts.

Here’s yet another robbery that will make you think Danny Ocean overcomplicates things — Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers was relieved of $500,000 in cash and valuables by someone who broke into his home and stole a safe, according to TMZ.

The report says they absconded with $30,000 in cash and the rest in jewelry. How did they get inside Young’s residence? Stolen blueprints? Hacked security codes? Was it an inside job?

Young didn’t lock his door.

That’s it. There should be an Ocean‘s sequel where the gang just jiggles doors inside the MGM Grand and they all open and lead to a fortune. Based on real world events, that would be more realistic.

You could probably make a good living going door to door in Los Angeles checking if doors are locked and robbing the ones that are unlocked. You don’t even need to know how to pick locks. It’s the laziest, most lucrative crime you could commit.

(TMZ)

