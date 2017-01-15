Did you know Nik Stauskas could handle like this? The Sixers’ guard busted out one of the year’s nastiest crossovers on Saturday during Philadelphia’s game against Washington, making Wizards wing Kelly Oubre look silly.

Stauskas got the ball on the wing, took a few dribbles to his right, went behind his back, and immediately went back to his right hand with a crossover. Oubre got caught reaching, and Stauskas blew right by him and into the lane. The former Michigan star drew Marcin Gortat over before dumping the ball off to a wide open Jahlil Okafor, who finished pretty easily.

Back when he was drafted by the Kings, Staukas came into the league for being a shooter first and foremost. After struggling to find his shot from downtown over his first two years in the league – he hit threes at a 32.2 and a 32.6 percent clip each year – Stauskas is knocking down 38.5 percent of his threes and looking like he could carve out a niche as a shooting specialist somewhere down the line.

Until then, it’d be cool if he kept crossing dudes up like this, because this was nasty. And to Oubre: don’t worry about this one, Sauce Castillo is magic. It happens.