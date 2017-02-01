Nike Unveiled Its Beautiful Black History Month Collection

02.01.17 37 mins ago

Nike

Nike unveiled its Black History Month collection on Wednesday, featuring three signature basketball shoes in black, white and gold designs with new colorways of the LeBron 14, Kyrie 3 and KD 9.

The limited edition 2017 collection incorporates a decorative marbling — blending black and white — in reference to the strength of harmonious movement. Each design in the collection is also punctuated by gold accents, reminders of the power of coming together and the aspiration of unity.

Along with the trio of basketball shoes, Nike and Jordan Brand also have a number of other casual and performance shoes that will feature the Black History Month patterns. Among those are two new Jordan 1 designs, one in men’s (black with gold) and one in kids’ (gold with black), as well as an Air Force 1 Hi and an Air Force 1 Upstep for women in the collection. I am personally partial to the men’s Jordan 1 and the Kyrie 3 designs.

Nike

