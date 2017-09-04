Nike Employees Are Bracing For Another Round Of Massive Layoffs

Getty Image

Nike’s stranglehold on the world of shoes and apparel has been slowly loosening over the past few years as both Adidas and Under Armour have made tremendous strides in the industry. Not only has the Oregon-based shoe company been competing with other members of the big three for sales, they’ve also been competing for endorsements as a number of high-profile athletes now represent these rivals.

It’s all taken a considerable toll on Nike, which announced earlier this summer that they would be making massive layoffs across all sectors of their staff. Here’s more from Jeff Manning of OregonLive.com: