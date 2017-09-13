Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets are going back to their roots with their latest uniform design. The team announced its Classic uniform look on Wednesday, part of the updated uniform scheme the NBA is taking on this season. The Classic look is meant to be a celebration of a franchise’s earlier iterations, and Jordan Brand went with Charlotte’s roots with the look.

Back is the pinstriped teal design that the team wore from is inception in 1988 until 1997. It comes with a heavy dose of teal, which you’re now old enough to remember as a throwback and not the debut colors of a new NBA franchise.

“Since we brought the Hornets name back in 2014, our fans have practically been begging for us to wear a version of the original Hornets uniform,” Hornets president Fred Whitfield said in a release. “We could not be more excited to give them what they want and to see the historic pinstriped, teal Charlotte uniform back on an NBA court.”

Charlotte announced the look with a post on the team’s website, but seeing is believing when it comes to uniform design.