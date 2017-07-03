Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski might be in trouble, and this time it’s for entirely business reasons. Nike is not happy that his logo looks a bit too much like a certain Michael Jordan logo you might recognize.

In April of last year, Gronkowski filed a trademark application for Gronk Nation L.L.C. The logo was to be used on clothing and exercise equipment.

But according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, last month the shoe monolith filed a formal comlpaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trial and Appeal Board claiming that the logo looked too similar to the Jumpman that Nike has used for its Jordan Brand merchandise for nearly two decades.

Here are the logos in question.