Here’s How You Can Win One Of Three Special Jordan-Styled Xbox Ones

#Xbox One #Nike #Twitter
02.16.18 8 hours ago

Microsoft

Microsoft and Nike have teamed up for a rare collaboration that will cost you nothing to actually own for yourself, if you’re lucky.

Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg announced a special contest to win three one-of-a-kind prize packages featuring a custom Xbox One X console and a pair of Jordans designed to honor the Jordan III.

The consoles are designed after three retro designs that are an homage to one of Michael Jordan’s most famous dunks, and a simple retweet on Twitter is apparently all you need to get a custom console and shoe package for yourself.

