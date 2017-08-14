Nike

Kobe Bryant might have retired from basketball a year ago, but his signature line of sneakers from Nike remain some of the company’s most popular. On Monday, Nike unveiled the five colorways coming for the latest edition of the Kobe A.D., which is a midtop sneaker, a departure from the lowtop Kobe sneakers that he put out for much of the latter part of his playing career.

The five colorways are all monochromatic, with the entire sneaker being either all-purple, yellow, red, grey, or blue. There’s a reason for that, which naturally comes from the mind of Kobe and his key tenants of the Mamba Mentality. As Bryant explains in the video below, each Kobe A.D. is representative of one of the five important mental qualities a great player needs — Fearless, Detached, Optimism, Passion, and Honesty.