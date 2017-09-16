Here’s Our Ranking Of The 30 Players Representing Their Teams At The Nike NBA Jersey Unveiling

#Nike #Paul George #Kevin Durant
09.16.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

On Friday evening, Nike and the NBA unveiled new technology that will move the league’s jerseys into the future with innovation. To go along with the grand announcement, the league brought a representative from each and every team to Los Angeles to model new “statement edition” uniforms, seemingly in an effort to produce excitement from fan bases.

However, in the spirit of NBA player rankings dominating the discussion in recent days, that prompted a thought bubble. How would the 30 players representing the various teams stack up against one another? Hilariously, some teams sent the cream of the crop while others, well, did not do just that.

At any rate, here is a thoroughly exhaustive yet only partially serious ranking of the 30 players in attendance. Before we get there, though, he is a sneak peak at each and every one in a visual medium.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Paul George#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNIKEnikexnbaPAUL GEORGE

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 4 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP