Getty Image

On Friday evening, Nike and the NBA unveiled new technology that will move the league’s jerseys into the future with innovation. To go along with the grand announcement, the league brought a representative from each and every team to Los Angeles to model new “statement edition” uniforms, seemingly in an effort to produce excitement from fan bases.

However, in the spirit of NBA player rankings dominating the discussion in recent days, that prompted a thought bubble. How would the 30 players representing the various teams stack up against one another? Hilariously, some teams sent the cream of the crop while others, well, did not do just that.

At any rate, here is a thoroughly exhaustive yet only partially serious ranking of the 30 players in attendance. Before we get there, though, he is a sneak peak at each and every one in a visual medium.