Nike Insists It’s ‘Working On A Solution’ To Stop NBA Jerseys From Tearing

11.07.17 1 hour ago

One of the storylines of this early season in the NBA has been the issue of jerseys tearing on the court. Nike took over jersey production this season, and their new jerseys, made with lighter materials meant to wick away sweat faster, have been tearing at an alarming rate.

The jerseys aren’t just ripping with small holes, they’re massive tears that are immediately noticeable. The list of players that have had their jerseys rip don’t help Nike’s cause, as high profile stars like LeBron James, Kevin Love, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons have been among those to deal with the tearing issue.

Lance Stephenson ripped off Ben Simmons' jersey

