Nike Brought Back Its NBA Puppets Ads For Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement

#NBA Jumpstart #Nike #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers #LeBron James
12.18.17 20 hours ago

Nike

Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony will include an extended, 21-minute halftime celebration at the Lakers’ game against the Warriors on Monday night.

The Lakers and Nike are holding nothing back when it comes to celebrating one of their mutual legends. There is an incredible (almost unbelievable) amount of Kobe merchandise being made available to fans. From shirts to hats (18 of them!) to sneakers, Kobe-mania is back for at least one night in L.A. and they are going to capitalize on it.

Nike isn’t just making lots of Kobe merchandise, but his longtime sponsor is also bringing back a classic commercial spot in honor of both of his numbers going into the Staples Center rafters. On Monday morning, Nike dropped three new NBA puppets ads featuring puppet Kobe and puppet LeBron, with Bryant going on and on about getting two jerseys retired while LeBron plots how he’s going to get to Milwaukees

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Nike#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLeBron JamesNBA JumpstartNIKE

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP