Nikola Jokic Has A Left Ankle Sprain And Will Miss ‘Several’ Games

For the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, it’s a case of bad news that could have been worse.

Nuggets fans were dreading the worst when their star center rolled his ankle on Thursday night in a game against the Chicago Bulls, fearing they’d lose Jokic for an extended period of time. Denver had already lost Paul Milsap to wrist surgery this season, and both bigs out of the lineup would put Denver’s playoff hopes in dire straits early in the year.

The team diagnosed Jokic with an ankle sprain during the game. He got X-rays and was evaluated by the Nuggets on Friday and, as it turns out, he’s going to miss some time. The good news is, there doesn’t appear to be any bone damage to his leg which means his absence will be measured in games and not months.