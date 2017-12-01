Nikola Jokic Has A Left Ankle Sprain And Will Miss ‘Several’ Games

12.01.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

For the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, it’s a case of bad news that could have been worse.

Nuggets fans were dreading the worst when their star center rolled his ankle on Thursday night in a game against the Chicago Bulls, fearing they’d lose Jokic for an extended period of time. Denver had already lost Paul Milsap to wrist surgery this season, and both bigs out of the lineup would put Denver’s playoff hopes in dire straits early in the year.

The team diagnosed Jokic with an ankle sprain during the game. He got X-rays and was evaluated by the Nuggets on Friday and, as it turns out, he’s going to miss some time. The good news is, there doesn’t appear to be any bone damage to his leg which means his absence will be measured in games and not months.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNikola Jokic

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 8 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP