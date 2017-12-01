Nikola Jokic Rolled On The Ground In Pain After Suffering An Ankle Injury Against Chicago

11.30.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets are without one half of their dynamic frontcourt duo, as Paul Millsap is out indefinitely after getting surgery on his wrist. On Thursday night, the worst possible scenario might have happened, as the other half of that duo was on the ground writhing in pain during Denver’s game against Chicago.

Nikola Jokic was driving to the rim during the second quarter. His left heel looked like it got a piece of Bulls guard Jerian Grant’s toe, which led to Jokic rolling his ankle and rolling around on the ground in serious pain.

Jokic tried to walk off the court, but as you can see at the end of the video, he could barely move.

