Nikola Jokic Said It’s A Mismatch When He Posts Up LeBron James

#LeBron James
03.23.17 1 hour ago

The Nuggets thumped the Cavs on Wednesday night in a 126-113 win as the Cavs woes in March continued. After the game, LeBron James called into question his team’s toughness, as the Cavs once again struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor, where they’ve been the second worst in the NBA during March.

A number of Nuggets had big nights, with Garry Harris, Will Barton and Wilson Chandler all scoring 18 or more points on the night. Nikola Jokic, who has become one of the league’s best offensive centers, also had a strong outing with 16 points and 10 boards on 8-of-10 shooting. Jokic’s efficient night included a play where he found himself switched onto LeBron James as he caught the ball in the high post. From there, Jokic had the Nuggets clear it out and went to work, backing James down into the paint where he could hit a spinning hook shot.

