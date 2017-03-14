The Best Front Courts In NBA History

Nikola Jokic’s Incredible Court Vision Was On Display With This No-Look Dime

03.14.17 44 mins ago

Nikola Jokic rules. He sometimes gets looked over because the Nuggets were four games under .500 heading into Monday night, but he is one of the best big men in the league.

Part of the reason why he’s so great is the fact that he is a wonderful passer for someone who is 6’10. At times, Jokic shows off guard-like passing ability. Take, for example, this assist he picked up during Denver’s game against Los Angeles. Jokic was being triple teamed by the Lakers, but still had the presence of mind to see that Will Barton was cutting to the rim.

There was a problem: Jokic’s back was turned to Barton. So despite only seeing what his teammate was doing for a split second, Jokic knew to attract the attention of the defenders around him to clear some room before dumping a no-look pass over his head. The ball found Barton, who picked up an easy two points via a dunk.

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNikola Jokic
