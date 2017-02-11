Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Nikola Jokic Was So Wide Open Against The Knicks He Had Time To Contemplate The Meaning Of Life

02.10.17 1 hour ago

It has been a very weird week for the New York Knicks, even by their admittedly lofty standards. With that in mind, Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets was highly anticipated for many reasons, but the actual basketball game seemed to rank near the bottom of the list. The Knicks might have bought into that as well, though, as their first quarter defense against Nikola Jokic landed somewhere between totally inept and purely comical.

With the score knotted at 15-15 at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter, Nuggets point guard Jameer Nelson began to penetrate against the Knicks in a halfcourt set. That drew the attention of both Brandon Jennings, who was guarding Nelson, and Kristaps Porzingis in a way that you wouldn’t normally see on an NBA court, and no one on the New York roster found it necessary to rotate in support.

The result of that mishap was the easiest shot of Jokic’s still-young NBA career. In fact, the young big man took his sweet time in lofting a shot at the rim, to the point where it may have even been taken as something of a slight against the Knicks. In this case, New York’s squad had no grounds to be upset, however, as they were solely responsible for two breezy points in Denver’s column.

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNEW YORK KNICKSNikola Jokic

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP