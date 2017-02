Getty Image

Nikola Jokic is not an American. He’s Serb. He’s also part of Team World for Friday night’s Rising Stars Game against the proud and wonderful Americans, who will surely thrash this group of foreigners in New Orleans. No one comes on to American soil and beats us at a sport.

Unless it’s soccer. Or hockey. Or tennis, actually. Maybe even baseball now that you mention it. God, are we good at any sports anymore?