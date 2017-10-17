Nikola Mirotic Reportedly Has Two Broken Bones In His Face After Getting Punched By Bobby Portis

On Tuesday evening, a bizarre situation emerged in which it was widely reported that Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic was involved in a “serious altercation” with teammate and fellow forward Bobby Portis. As details continue to come to light, it is now being reported by K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune that Mirotic suffered two broken bones in his face, in addition to the 26-year-old being evaluated for a concussion after taking a punch from Portis.

With that in mind, it appears that Mirotic will be on the sideline for “a few weeks,” further emphasizing just how brutal this situation seemingly was.

While it may seem like a fluke or something that may have simply escalated out of control within the span of one practice, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago brings word that the scuffle was “three years in the making.”

