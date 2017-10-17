Bulls Forward Nikola Mirotic Was Hospitalized After A ‘Serious Altercation’ With Teammate Bobby Portis

10.17.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Throughout NBA history, there have been all sorts of myths and legends about physical altercations among teammates behind the scenes — for example, Michael Jordan infamously punched Steve Kerr in the face one time after a particularly heated scrimmage.

In the past, these sorts of things were often swept under the rug only later to become popular among the rumor mill, but with social media and the 24-hour news-cycle, it’s nearly impossible for situations like that to fly under the radar in 2017.

Case in point, it now appears that two current Bulls teammates have been involved in a fight that reportedly sent one of them to the hospital. As the story goes, Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis got into a “serious altercation,” and Portis connected with a “cheap shot” to Mirotic’s face.

