Saw Noah Vonleh at Safeway but only had my grinder on me. Still had to cop the autograph tho pic.twitter.com/DGdD5MQL3Z — Calder Johnson (@StanfordCommit) December 27, 2016

Sometimes when you least expect it, you run into a celebrity or athlete and you have no clue how to react. One time, I was shopping at my local Publix, when I turned the corner in an aisle and BAM! Hedo Turkoglu was standing right in front of me. I had no clue what to say, so I just muttered, “Oh hey, man!” like we’d been friends at one point in our lives, and he presumably thought, “Do I know that dumpy bozo?” and went on with his business. Other people are a little more with it, like the above tweeter who shared his hilarious run-in with Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh at a Safeway.

As we learned from the movie Step Brothers, sometimes when you run into a celebrity and want his autograph, you have to settle with what’s in your pocket, and in this case that was a weed grinder.

Why do you have Noah Vonleh’s autograph on a weed grinder?

“Because I bumped into him and all I had on me was the weed grinder, and you’re not gonna not get Noah Vonleh’s autograph, right?”

I would have done the exact same thing.

Except I don’t own a weed grinder, so in my case it probably would’ve been the box of Bagel Bites I just purchased. Honestly, I want that autograph now. If Vonleh becomes known for anything in his career, let’s hope it’s for signing ridiculous items for stoner fans.