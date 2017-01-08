Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

Norm Macdonald’s Commitment To Live-Tweeting The First Half Of Sunday’s Sixers-Nets Game Was Impressive

01.08.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

If you don’t follow him, Norm Macdonald has a wonderful Twitter account. The former Weekend Update host is a noted sports fan, and Norm uses his Twitter to live tweet sporting events every now and then.

Usually, Norm sticks to bigger events – an NFL playoff game, a significant golf tournament, that sort of thing. On Sunday, though, Norm decided to change things up and live tweet the first half of the NBA game between Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Norm found out that the first half over/under for this matchup between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference was 110, which he must’ve wagered on, because he got super into this.

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSNORM MACDONALDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 28 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP