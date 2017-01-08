Getty Image

If you don’t follow him, Norm Macdonald has a wonderful Twitter account. The former Weekend Update host is a noted sports fan, and Norm uses his Twitter to live tweet sporting events every now and then.

Usually, Norm sticks to bigger events – an NFL playoff game, a significant golf tournament, that sort of thing. On Sunday, though, Norm decided to change things up and live tweet the first half of the NBA game between Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Norm found out that the first half over/under for this matchup between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference was 110, which he must’ve wagered on, because he got super into this.

Philly and the Nets are playing in the opening quarter and the total is 37 with a little less than 4 minutes remaining in the half. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) January 8, 2017