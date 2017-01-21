Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

North Carolina, at 16-3, is ranked ninth in both the AP and Coaches polls and is tied atop the ACC with a 5-1 conference record along with Florida State and Notre Dame. While the Tar Heels have an excellent squad, the most exciting basketball player in the program isn’t even on the roster.

That title belongs to young Asher Lucas, one of the Tar Heels ball boys. Lucas sent the crowd into a frenzy earlier this month when he drilled three half-court shots in a row at halftime of North Carolina’s 105-66 win against North Carolina State on Jan. 8.

Lucas’ heaves at the rim were met with growing applause each time, and by the third make he had earned a standing ovation from the Dean Dome crowd. Lucas ate up the crowd’s reaction and after making his third half-court shot began sprinting around the court in excitement while the other ball boys lost their minds with him.

I also applaud him for realizing that it was time to stop trying after making three in a row, because it really wasn’t going to get any better. He’s now a North Carolina basketball legend — at least to those in attendance — and can say he got a standing ovation in Chapel Hill for the rest of his life. No telling if he got any free Bojangles biscuits for his trouble.

(h/t Bleacher Report)