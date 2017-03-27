Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

Folks Were Mad Online After An Ohio TV Station Cut Out Before North Carolina’s Buzzer-Beater

It took us awhile, but the NCAA Tournament finally produced some thrilling late-game excitement this weekend with Florida and North Carolina both notching incredible buzzer-beater wins. The latter of those came Sunday night, when the Tar Heels’ Luke Maye drained a long jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 win.

It was the kind of moment that defines an NCAA Tournament. Kentucky’s Malik Monk had just hit an incredible three-pointer to tie the game, and then Maye calmly knocked down the 20-footer for the win to the delight of the Tar Heels and the dismay of Kentucky fans. It was a roller-coaster of emotions no matter what side you were rooting for, but just imagine if you had watched the entire game only to miss out on the crazy ending.

