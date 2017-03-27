It took us awhile, but the NCAA Tournament finally produced some thrilling late-game excitement this weekend with Florida and North Carolina both notching incredible buzzer-beater wins. The latter of those came Sunday night, when the Tar Heels’ Luke Maye drained a long jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining in the game to give North Carolina a 75-73 win.
It was the kind of moment that defines an NCAA Tournament. Kentucky’s Malik Monk had just hit an incredible three-pointer to tie the game, and then Maye calmly knocked down the 20-footer for the win to the delight of the Tar Heels and the dismay of Kentucky fans. It was a roller-coaster of emotions no matter what side you were rooting for, but just imagine if you had watched the entire game only to miss out on the crazy ending.
Join The Discussion: Log In With