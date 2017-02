Getty Image

There will be a good old fashioned Western Conference big man swap between the Nuggets and Blazers, as The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Denver and Portland have agreed to a trade sending Jusuf Nurkic and Memphis’ 2017 first-round pick to the Blazers for Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round pick.

Portland sends Mason Plumlee a 2018 second round pick for Nurkic and a 2017 first-rounder (via Memphis), league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 12, 2017

The news was confirmed by Portland, which announced the deal via Twitter and had some fun with Wojnarowski’s reporting.