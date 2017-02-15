Monday evening went very well for the Denver Nuggets. The team played host to the Golden State Warriors in what many (including Las Vegas) believed would be a walk-over win for the best team in the NBA. However, Nikola Jokic, Juancho Hernangomez, Will Barton and others had a different idea.

Jokic produced 17 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to further cement his status as a rising star in the league, Hernangomez added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the best game of his young career and Barton put up 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in leading Denver to a lopsided 132-110 win over the Warriors. With that said, everyone in the Pepsi Center enjoyed themselves on Monday but not even members of the team could claim the level of enjoyment of this fan.