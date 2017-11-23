Getty Image

It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and the NBA was kind enough to give us an awesome slate of games to enjoy the night before the best holiday. We’ve got the Golden State Warriors vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. We’ve got Lonzo Ball vs. De’Aaron Fox. We’ve got Joel Embiid. We’ve got LeBron James. We’ve got the Boston Celtics’ winning streak on the line. The NBA really did us a solid here.

The NBA did not do the Denver Nuggets that same solid. The Nuggets defeated the Sacramento Kings 114-98 in Sacramento on Monday night, and after one road day off, find themselves in Houston on Wednesday night for a game against a Rockets team that has been sitting at home since Saturday, and just got Chris Paul back.

Filthy. CP3 made Jokic swipe in the wrong direction 😳 pic.twitter.com/9ZkL0O1HBR — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2017

It’s the NBA, so no excuses, etc, but the Nuggets were in a tough spot heading into Thanksgiving. That tough spot manifested itself on the court Wednesday night. The Nuggets went down big early, facing a 35-point deficit heading into halftime. Thirty-five!