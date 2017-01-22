I bounce back like 2-3 wit 4-5😅😅😅#SlamDunkSaturday A video posted by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Odell Beckham Jr. is a very good athlete, in case you didn’t know already.

The Giants’ star wide receiver isn’t just a one-handed catch machine built to make highlights on the football field. He is also a boating expert with skills on the hardwood, which he flaunted late Saturday night with an Instagram post that showed off his crazy hops with a variety of dunks.

That is a full reportoire of dunks that would make any NBA player proud, much less a football player that just happens to mess around on the basketball court for fun. Beckham shows us the reverse with a pump, the windmill and even goes between the legs.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Beckham’s impressive ability to dunk the ball. Two years ago Beckham posted a video of him replicating LeBron James’ signature cock back dunk.

So, to sum this up, Odell Beckham Jr. is really, really athletic. Like, freakishly athletic. He’s certainly more athletic than you or I (and probably you and I combined), and it isn’t limited to him being able to do ridiculous things on the football field. Also, if they ever decide to hold a celebrity/non-basketball player dunk contest, Beckham will have to be one of the favorites to win.