Odell Beckham Jr. Explained Why He’s Such A Big UNC Basketball Fan

04.02.17 49 mins ago

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to the NCAA Championship game for the second year in a row after just eking out a one-point victory over a feisty Oregon Ducks team in the Final Four on Saturday. North Carolina fans are on cloud-nine, of course, and that includes NFL superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr., despite the fact that he is both a Baton Rouge native and played college ball at LSU.

Beckham was in attendance at the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium on Saturday for the big game and was barely able to contain himself as he cheered on the Heels behind the scenes on their way to the court.

