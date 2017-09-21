Getty Image

It’s mid- September and training camps are less than a week away, so what is your average NBA player going to do to get their mind right for training camp? If you’re a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, you go to the Oklahoma Zoo.

More @okczoo adventures: Jerami collaborated on a painting with a very talented elephant. 🐘🎨 pic.twitter.com/OlSmmc43v0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 20, 2017

Between Steven Adams getting a hug from a sea lion, Jerami Grant holding an canvas for a painting elephant, and Enes Kanter catching a kid with a net one would almost forget that the NBA season is starting less than a month. Kanter looked so relaxed and in his element that you’d almost forgotten that he’d blasted former teammate Kevin Durant for his Twitter antics.