The Thunder Had A Blast At The Zoo And Steven Adams Discussed Artificially Inseminating Cows

#Oklahoma City Thunder
09.21.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s mid- September and training camps are less than a week away, so what is your average NBA player going to do to get their mind right for training camp? If you’re a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, you go to the Oklahoma Zoo.

Between Steven Adams getting a hug from a sea lion, Jerami Grant holding an canvas for a painting elephant, and Enes Kanter catching a kid with a net one would almost forget that the NBA season is starting less than a month. Kanter looked so relaxed and in his element that you’d almost forgotten that he’d blasted former teammate Kevin Durant for his Twitter antics.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSEnes KanterOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSteven Adams

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP