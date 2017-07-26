The Thunder Released A First Look At Two Of Their New Nike Uniforms

Getty Image

Nike is taking over NBA uniform production for the 2017-18 season and each team will be getting four new uniforms that they can wear at will. Gone are the “home” and “road” designations for the traditional white and team color uniforms of old, and those have instead been replaced by “Association” and “Icon” editions.

Those uniforms look mostly the same — with some minor tweaks as Nike sees fit — but teams will be able to choose one set to wear at home all season, and it doesn’t have to be the all-whites. The other two uniforms will be revealed later and will offer alternates for each team — the Cavs appear to have an all-red uniform based off leaked images — while eight teams will get throwbacks as part of their collection.

The Thunder used Snapchat to unveil their “Association” and “Icon” uniforms, which look mostly the same as their previous unis, with the exception of some changes to the belt and the addition of the Nike Swoosh.