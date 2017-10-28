After their loss to the Timberwolves on Friday, the members of the Oklahoma City Thunder boarded a Delta flight to Chicago for a showdown with the Bulls on Saturday night. And while they landed the safely in Chicago, the flight was not without its scares, leaving the team scratching their heads once they hit the ground. As you can see from the photo posted by Steven Adams on Twitter, something hit the plane and left quite the dent right in the nose. It was so odd, it left Adams reaching out to NASA, Neal deGrasse Tyson, and Bill Nye for answers.
According to The Oklahoman, the plane landed safely shortly before 2 am EST and all of the people involved with the team were safe. Delta provided a statement to The Oklahoman shortly after:
“Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”
