Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

After their loss to the Timberwolves on Friday, the members of the Oklahoma City Thunder boarded a Delta flight to Chicago for a showdown with the Bulls on Saturday night. And while they landed the safely in Chicago, the flight was not without its scares, leaving the team scratching their heads once they hit the ground. As you can see from the photo posted by Steven Adams on Twitter, something hit the plane and left quite the dent right in the nose. It was so odd, it left Adams reaching out to NASA, Neal deGrasse Tyson, and Bill Nye for answers.

As if tonight wasn’t crazy enough, OKC players are tweeting that their plane hit something while flying. They say everyone is safe now. https://t.co/ksQKnLOqXs — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 28, 2017

According to The Oklahoman, the plane landed safely shortly before 2 am EST and all of the people involved with the team were safe. Delta provided a statement to The Oklahoman shortly after: