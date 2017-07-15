Getty Image

Sam Presti acquired Paul George this summer in an effort to launch a yearlong recruiting pitch to sign him long-term. But the Oklahoma City Thunder general manager knows he and the team will have to get creative to compete with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and — suddenly — the Houston Rockets.

Lee Jenkins’ Sports Illustrated piece about George and the Thunder includes a funny anecdote about how Presti and company got to work right after the team was eliminated from the postseason.