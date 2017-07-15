Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

Sam Presti Told Thunder Executives They’d Have To Be Like MacGyver To Lure Free Agents To Oklahoma

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
07.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Sam Presti acquired Paul George this summer in an effort to launch a yearlong recruiting pitch to sign him long-term. But the Oklahoma City Thunder general manager knows he and the team will have to get creative to compete with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and — suddenly — the Houston Rockets.

Lee Jenkins’ Sports Illustrated piece about George and the Thunder includes a funny anecdote about how Presti and company got to work right after the team was eliminated from the postseason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSMACGYVEROKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGESam Presti

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 22 hours ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP