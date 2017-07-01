Oklahoma City Tried Trolling Kevin Durant After The Paul George Trade

Getty Image

In an unexpected move, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The trade surprised the entire NBA community, especially players like Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert. But while players around the league were shocked, the city of Oklahoma City had a much different reaction.

Never wanting to miss out on an opportunity to go after Kevin Durant for leaving the Thunder to join the Warriors, the city of Oklahoma City’s official Twitter account tweeted out a gif directly aimed at the NBA Finals MVP: