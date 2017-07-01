Oklahoma City Tried Trolling Kevin Durant After The Paul George Trade

#NBA Free Agency 2017
06.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In an unexpected move, the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The trade surprised the entire NBA community, especially players like Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert. But while players around the league were shocked, the city of Oklahoma City had a much different reaction.

Never wanting to miss out on an opportunity to go after Kevin Durant for leaving the Thunder to join the Warriors, the city of Oklahoma City’s official Twitter account tweeted out a gif directly aimed at the NBA Finals MVP:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA Free Agency 2017OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 2 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP