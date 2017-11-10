Blake Griffin Was Part Of Oklahoma’s Announcement That It Will Switch To Jordan Brand

11.09.17

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has done some serious legwork to get into the college apparel game. Currently, Michigan and North Carolina take the field and the hardwood with the Jumpman logo on their unis, while schools that aren’t exactly known for football like Georgetown and Marquette are also part of the brand. And on Thursday evening, word came out that Jordan Brand is making its way into the Big 12.

The Oklahoma Sooners tweeted out a video announcing that they are going to join the “iconic” brand.

In a press release, Jordan Brand announced the teams that will be impacted by the decision, saying “Oklahoma becomes the third collegiate football program to represent Jordan Brand on the gridiron, and will also extend to the men’s and women’s basketball teams.”

