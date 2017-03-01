Best Dunkers In The NBA

This Old Basketball Highlight Reel Will Make You Appreciate The Modern NBA

03.01.17 17 mins ago

Basketball in 2017 is beautiful to watch. There’s constant movement of the ball and players, a barrage of three-pointers, pick-and-rolls and attacks of the rim. To truly appreciate how far the sport of basketball has come, we have to remember what the game used to be.

I’m not talking about the ’90s when it was a slower paced game, heavily reliant on post-play (which was also not nearly as fun to watch as today’s NBA), but I’m talking about way back, when there was no three-point line and dunking was considered unsportsmanlike. Just watch this video and then realize that, somehow, this is the same sport LeBron James plays today.

