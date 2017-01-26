One day before his 40th birthday, Vince Carter showed his first professional team a glimpse of his former self.

Carter faced his former team—the Toronto Raptors—on Wednesday night and showed off a little vintage style with an impressive 360 layup in traffic. The Memphis Grizzlies veteran pulled off a spin move in the second quarter that surprised everyone in the building, including a pair of Raptors defenders.

The oldest player in the NBA took a pass inside and put a spin move on Terrence Ross to get inside, then spun counter-clockwise away from Lucas Nogueria and put up the shot. Ross and Nogueria stood there helpless as he put up a shot on the other side of the hoop that fell in for two.

Vince Carter is the first 360-year old to pull off a 360. pic.twitter.com/jMjVLYcMIg — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 26, 2017

Carter has averaged just 8.2 points per game this season, but against his former team he showed a bit of the flash the 19-year NBA veteran had a decade or so ago. I suppose you could poke fun at a guy who made his career with jaw-dropping dunks settling for a layup in his old age, but that’s not the point. Turning back the clock a bit here was just plain fun.

Even the Raptors’ self-proclaimed biggest fan was in Memphis to wish Carter a happy birthday.

It’s good to see tensions have cooled between Carter and Toronto. Maybe time does heal all wounds.