03.25.17

Three No. 1 seeds reached the Elite 8, with top overall seed Villanova as the lone No. 1 to fail to reach the second weekend of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. But on Saturday night, a second top seed went down when No. 3 Oregon dominated Kansas, 74-60, to earn their first Final Four trip since 1939.

Oregon took control of the game early and never relinquished it, as the Jayhawks could never trim the Ducks second half lead to fewer than six points. Oregon was led by Tyler Dorsey on the offensive end and Jordan Bell on the defensive end in a dominant two-way performance from the Ducks. Dorsey continued to be the Ducks’ best offensive weapon of the tournament as he shot the lights out, going 9-for-13 from the field for 27 points.

