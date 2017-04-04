The Magic’s GM Responded To Their Leaked List Of Player Targets

Getty Image

The Orlando Magic had an unfortunate leak occur on Monday when Patricio Garino’s agent tweeted out a photo of his client inking a deal with the squad. This happens all the time, but in this scenario, Garino was sitting at a table in front of a whiteboard that contained a list of players that the Magic were thinking about targeting this offseason.

That board had columns for trade and free agent possibilities for this summer. While the top of free agent target list isn’t especially damaging to have leaked — every team with max cap space will likely pursue Paul Millsap — the trade scenarios could be, most notably the one that seems to float the idea of swapping Aaron Gordon for Dario Saric.

This kind of thing happens in most organizations, where somewhere there is a list of players they want to go after as they prepare plans for the offseason, but it’s not something you want leaked. Magic general manager Rob Hennigan did his best at damage control on Tuesday when he was contacted by the Orlando Sentinel‘s Josh Robbins for a comment on the leaked whiteboard list.