The Cavs Are Reportedly In Talks With The Pacers About ‘Renting’ Paul George

06.18.17

There was no shortage of bombshell announcements around the NBA this weekend, and chief among them was Paul George informing the Pacers that he has no intention of re-signing with the team when he enters free agency next summer. George has made no secret about his desire to join his hometown Lakers, and now his incumbent team is in the unenviable position of trying to make a deal for George with little-to-no negotiating leverage.

Needless to say, new Lakers president Magic Johnson is pretty excited about this development, given that he’s also dropped several not-so-subtle hints – nearly to the point of tampering – that he’d like to land PG13 in Los Angeles. But there’s another scenario out there that could potentially be even more earth-shattering. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

