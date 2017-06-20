The Rockets Are Reportedly Shopping Patrick Beverley Ahead Of The Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.20.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are among the many teams in the second tier of the NBA behind the Warriors that will by trying to upgrade their roster this summer in an attempt to catch up to the champs. The problem for the Rockets is that their roster is pretty much set for next season, with little cap space (approximately $11 million) and no first round draft picks.

So, for the Rockets to get significantly better this offseason, they’ll first have do some subtraction before they can do any addition to their roster equation. Houston has been rumored to be interested in the Paul George sweepstakes, and could dangle Eric Gordon out there as the potential centerpiece of that deal with picks around it, but there’s another, somewhat surprising, player that is on the market ahead of Thursday night’s draft.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, the Rockets are actively shopping point guard Patrick Beverley in an effort to clear up some cap space and potentially acquire assets. Deveney reports that Beverley is open to a trade, and he should have plenty of interest on the market considering his cheap price tag at $5.5 million for next season and $5 million, non-guaranteed for 2018-19. That’s incredibly cheap for a defensive point guard the quality of Beverley, but also raises questions about how much cap relief the Rockets can really gain from moving him.

There’s of course the chance that Beverley is part of a package that would unload more salary, but just moving Beverley still doesn’t get Houston near max space. Moving the defensive minded point guard seems like a strange decision for a team with that as one of their glaring holes without him, but the Rockets must have a plan in place for this summer that involves that chunk of cash and the potential picks they could get for Beverley.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSHouston RocketsNBA Draft 2017Patrick Beverley

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP