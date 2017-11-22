The Clippers’ Nightmare Season Gets Worse After Patrick Beverley Had Knee Surgery

#Los Angeles Clippers
11.22.17 9 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers are following Murphy’s Law to a stunning degree this season. After getting off to a 5-2 start to their first season without Chris Paul since 2011, the Clippers have lost nine games in a row and have generally looked awful. It got so bad that starting point guard Patrick Beverley had to challenge the team’s starters to play harder.

Beverley is the team’s spark plug, so he will always advocate for playing harder. This will become especially important for Los Angeles going forward, as Beverley is out for the foreseeable future.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Beverley had a surgical procedure done to his knee on Wednesday morning and there’s no word on when he will be able to return to the team.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersPatrick Beverley

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP