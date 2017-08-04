Patrick Beverley Quietly Asked For A Trade Before The Rockets Sent Him To Los Angeles

#Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul
08.04.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Chris Paul, as one of the best basketball players on the planet, was the headliner of the deal between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets in late June. Pairing Paul with James Harden is a wildly intriguing move for an already interesting team in Houston and, even with a quality package coming back to Los Angeles, it makes sense that the lion’s share of the focus was on what is expected to be the better team with the Rockets.

However, Patrick Beverley was the centerpiece of the return for Paul and the veteran point guard is both productive and underpaid. That makes the revelation that Beverley unleashed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on the Woj Pod all the more interesting, in that Beverley declared he actually asked for a trade away from Houston prior to the transaction.

“I asked for it. I asked for a bigger opportunity, a bigger chance to display my skills on a high level. I was fortunate that the Rockets did really good with me and put me in a situation where I could thrive and be successful. They could have dumped me anywhere, but they did (me) right and I respect them a lot for it.”

