Patrick Ewing Might Finally Get His Shot At Becoming A Head Coach

It seems like Patrick Ewing‘s name pops up every offseason in at least one head coaching search. Ewing has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2002, as he’s held jobs on the benches in Washington, Houston, and Orlando. Currently, he’s the associate head coach for the Charlotte Hornets.

But for some reason, Ewing just has not been able to nail down a head coaching gig. This year, things seem to be different, as a report by Jon Rothstein of the FanRag Sports Network indicates that Ewing is a “major candidate” for a job. This position is not in the NBA, though, as it’s the head coaching vacancy for his alma mater, Georgetown.

“One source said that the Hall-of-Famer has already been interviewed multiple times by Georgetown and was continuing to gather more information about being a college head coach in the Big East,” Rothstein said.

Georgetown is in a state of flux, as it is going through a head coaching search for the first time in more than a decade. John Thompson III was fired in March after failing to lead the Hoyas to the postseason for the second consecutive year.

Should Ewing get hired by the program, he’d be Georgetown’s fourth head coach since 1972 and the second man outside of the Thompson family to earn the position in that period of time. This would be a home run hire for the Hoyas, and as long as he’s willing to coach college ball, you would think that Ewing would jump at this opportunity. Ewing has paid his dues as an assistant in a big way, plus there would be something really cool about his first head coaching gig coming for his alma mater.

