David Fizdale is no longer the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and, shortly after that move came to light, the focus shifted toward All-Star center Marc Gasol. The franchise cornerstone was benched by Fizdale in the fourth quarter of the team’s last game.

In addition, murmurs have spread that the relationship between coach and player was deteriorating and, by extension, could serve as rationale behind moving in a different direction.

Future Hall of Fame big man Pau Gasol does not believe that his brother had anything to do with getting Fizdale canned, and he said as much to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News before taking the floor on Monday.